FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) SVP Christine Chung Sells 6,590 Shares of Stock

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) SVP Christine Chung sold 6,590 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $123,760.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 252,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,741,198.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Christine Chung also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 10th, Christine Chung sold 7,606 shares of FibroGen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $153,641.20.
- On Wednesday, March 8th, Christine Chung sold 8,354 shares of FibroGen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $176,770.64.
FibroGen Price Performance
NASDAQ FGEN opened at $19.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.84. FibroGen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.81 and a twelve month high of $25.69.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FGEN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of FibroGen from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. William Blair upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of FibroGen from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of FibroGen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FibroGen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.40.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On FibroGen
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in FibroGen in the first quarter valued at about $187,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in FibroGen by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 788,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,636,000 after buying an additional 147,750 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in FibroGen in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in FibroGen by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 77,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in FibroGen by 476.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 176,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 145,630 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About FibroGen
FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FibroGen (FGEN)
- What Factors Will Drive S&P 500 Performance This Year?
- 2 Beautiful Investments In A Growing Industry
- Hypercharge Networks: Up Triple Digits, But What’s The Big Deal?
- 3 Reasons Why Apple’s 30% Rally Has Legs
- 3 Reasons to Pick First Citizens Instead of First Republic Bank
Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.