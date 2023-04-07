FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) SVP Christine Chung Sells 6,590 Shares of Stock

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) SVP Christine Chung sold 6,590 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $123,760.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 252,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,741,198.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Christine Chung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 10th, Christine Chung sold 7,606 shares of FibroGen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $153,641.20.

On Wednesday, March 8th, Christine Chung sold 8,354 shares of FibroGen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $176,770.64.

FibroGen Price Performance

NASDAQ FGEN opened at $19.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.84. FibroGen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.81 and a twelve month high of $25.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FibroGen ( NASDAQ:FGEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $34.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.95 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 208.66% and a negative return on equity of 338.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.45) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FGEN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of FibroGen from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. William Blair upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of FibroGen from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of FibroGen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FibroGen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FibroGen

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in FibroGen in the first quarter valued at about $187,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in FibroGen by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 788,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,636,000 after buying an additional 147,750 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in FibroGen in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in FibroGen by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 77,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in FibroGen by 476.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 176,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 145,630 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

