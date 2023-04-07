FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) SVP Christine Chung Sells 6,590 Shares of Stock

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGENGet Rating) SVP Christine Chung sold 6,590 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $123,760.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 252,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,741,198.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Christine Chung also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, March 10th, Christine Chung sold 7,606 shares of FibroGen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $153,641.20.
  • On Wednesday, March 8th, Christine Chung sold 8,354 shares of FibroGen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $176,770.64.

FibroGen Price Performance

NASDAQ FGEN opened at $19.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.84. FibroGen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.81 and a twelve month high of $25.69.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGENGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $34.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.95 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 208.66% and a negative return on equity of 338.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.45) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FGEN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of FibroGen from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. William Blair upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of FibroGen from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of FibroGen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FibroGen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FibroGen

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in FibroGen in the first quarter valued at about $187,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in FibroGen by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 788,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,636,000 after buying an additional 147,750 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in FibroGen in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in FibroGen by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 77,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in FibroGen by 476.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 176,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 145,630 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

