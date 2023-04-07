Fairfax India (TSE:FIH.U) Trading Down 1.3%

Fairfax India Holdings Corp (TSE:FIH.U – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$13.00 and last traded at C$13.04. 13,810 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 29,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.21.

Fairfax India Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.04, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.92.

About Fairfax India

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in investment activities in India. The company invests in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses, or other businesses with customers, suppliers, or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India.

