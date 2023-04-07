Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) PT Set at €28.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($30.43) price target on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank set a €21.00 ($22.83) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.20 ($21.96) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($29.35) price target on Evonik Industries in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €23.00 ($25.00) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €15.00 ($16.30) target price on Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

Shares of EVK stock opened at €18.78 ($20.41) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is €19.92 and its 200 day moving average is €19.02. Evonik Industries has a twelve month low of €26.78 ($29.11) and a twelve month high of €32.97 ($35.84).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

