Eugenie Levin Sells 4,082 Shares of Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Stock

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) President Eugenie Levin sold 4,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $40,126.06. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 54,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Semrush Trading Up 0.2 %
SEMR stock opened at $9.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.57. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.16 and a twelve month high of $15.00.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SEMR has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Semrush from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Semrush from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Semrush from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.
Semrush Company Profile
Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.
