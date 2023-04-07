ERC20 (ERC20) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $41.83

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. ERC20 has a total market cap of $11.56 million and approximately $41.83 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ERC20 token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ERC20 has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ERC20 alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00007985 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00025481 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00030629 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00018810 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003486 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000128 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,865.04 or 0.99977115 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 38.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000057 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 is a token. It launched on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.01031778 USD and is down -2.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $127.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ERC20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERC20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.