Entain Plc (LON:ENT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Entain Plc (LON:ENT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,738.75 ($21.59).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENT. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.01) target price on shares of Entain in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Friday, March 17th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($23.60) target price on shares of Entain in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Get Entain alerts:

Entain Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of ENT opened at GBX 1,286 ($15.97) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,341.44 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,319.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21,433.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.21. Entain has a 1-year low of GBX 994.60 ($12.35) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,629.50 ($20.24).

Entain Announces Dividend

Entain Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a GBX 8.50 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Entain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28,333.33%.

(Get Rating)

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Entain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.