Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ENFN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Enfusion in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded Enfusion from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Enfusion from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Enfusion from $14.00 to $9.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enfusion currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.42.

Enfusion stock opened at $10.03 on Monday. Enfusion has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $16.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.17. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.29 and a beta of 0.48.

Enfusion ( NYSE:ENFN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Enfusion had a positive return on equity of 3.80% and a negative net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $40.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.88 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Enfusion will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Dan Groman sold 3,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $42,375.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 80,976 shares in the company, valued at $885,067.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Stephen Malherbe sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $11,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Dan Groman sold 3,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $42,375.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 80,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,067.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,007,754 shares of company stock worth $11,434,790 over the last 90 days. 40.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Enfusion in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Enfusion by 1,189.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,723 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Enfusion by 494.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 6,029 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Enfusion by 1,048.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 8,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enfusion by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

