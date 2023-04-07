Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV) Receives C$784.75 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$1,029.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Morgan Denis Carroll sold 13,000 shares of Endeavour Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.41, for a total transaction of C$252,330.00. Insiders own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Mining Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of TSE:EDV opened at C$35.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.74, a PEG ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.33, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$30.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$28.44. Endeavour Mining has a 52-week low of C$22.77 and a 52-week high of C$35.54.

Endeavour Mining Increases Dividend

About Endeavour Mining

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.557 per share. This is a boost from Endeavour Mining’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.51. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Endeavour Mining’s payout ratio is presently -292.11%.

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It has six operating assets, including the Boungou, Houndé, Mana, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; the Ity mine in Côte d'Ivoire; the Sabodala-Massawa mine in Senegal; Lafigué and Kalana development projects in Côte d'Ivoire and Mali; and a portfolio of exploration assets on the Birimian Greenstone Belt across Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Mali, Senegal, and Guinea.

