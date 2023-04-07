Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.44.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DAVA. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Endava from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Endava from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Endava from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Endava from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Endava Stock Performance

Shares of Endava stock opened at $61.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.93 and a 200 day moving average of $76.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 1.17. Endava has a fifty-two week low of $60.10 and a fifty-two week high of $131.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Endava

Endava ( NYSE:DAVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $240.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.78 million. Endava had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 12.52%. Analysts forecast that Endava will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Endava during the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Endava by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Endava by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Endava by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 61,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,703,000 after buying an additional 14,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Endava by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 72,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,538,000 after acquiring an additional 11,583 shares in the last quarter. 52.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Endava

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

