Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Price Target Raised to $61.00

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Encompass Health from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Encompass Health from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Encompass Health from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $69.40.

Encompass Health Stock Performance

Encompass Health stock opened at $60.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.89. Encompass Health has a 52 week low of $44.33 and a 52 week high of $74.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

In related news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 17,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total value of $1,087,658.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,227,235.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EHC. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Encompass Health in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Encompass Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 358.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Encompass Health by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Encompass Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

