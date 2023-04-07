Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) PT Raised to $310.00

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on LLY. Barclays increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Societe Generale cut Eli Lilly and from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $278.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $383.11.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Shares of LLY stock opened at $368.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $349.99 billion, a PE ratio of 53.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $332.95 and a 200-day moving average of $344.45. Eli Lilly and has a one year low of $276.83 and a one year high of $384.44.

Insider Activity

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.49, for a total value of $73,602,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,333,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,866,977,066.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.49, for a total value of $73,602,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,333,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,866,977,066.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total value of $856,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,711,615.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 689,703 shares of company stock valued at $237,930,004. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eli Lilly and

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 292.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Further Reading

