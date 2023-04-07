easyJet (LON:EZJ) PT Set at GBX 600 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 600 ($7.45) price objective on easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on EZJ. Barclays set a GBX 570 ($7.08) target price on easyJet in a report on Friday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded easyJet to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 410 ($5.09) to GBX 580 ($7.20) in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on easyJet from GBX 430 ($5.34) to GBX 560 ($6.95) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 500 ($6.21) price objective on easyJet in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 370 ($4.60) price objective on easyJet in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, easyJet currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 589.91 ($7.33).

Shares of EZJ stock opened at GBX 497.70 ($6.18) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,163.91, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 491.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 406.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.34. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of GBX 276.87 ($3.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 604.24 ($7.50).

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. It also engages in the sale of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 320 aircrafts, 988 routes, and 153 airports.

