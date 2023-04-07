East Side Games Group (TSE:EAGR) Price Target Cut to C$1.75

East Side Games Group (TSE:EAGR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Eight Capital from C$3.50 to C$1.75 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of East Side Games Group from C$4.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday.

East Side Games Group Stock Performance

EAGR opened at C$0.77 on Monday. East Side Games Group has a 12-month low of C$0.55 and a 12-month high of C$2.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$62.79 million, a PE ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.02.

East Side Games Group Company Profile

Leaf Mobile Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and publishes free-to-play casual mobile games worldwide. It owns and operates GameKit, a software platform for casual or idle narrative driven game development, as well as engages in the sale of in-game virtual items and advertising. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

