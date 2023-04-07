Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.97

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.97 and traded as low as $2.75. Dynagas LNG Partners shares last traded at $2.83, with a volume of 28,212 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on DLNG. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Dynagas LNG Partners alerts:

Dynagas LNG Partners Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $99.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a current ratio of 4.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynagas LNG Partners

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the first quarter worth about $34,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 60.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,594 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the first quarter worth about $159,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Dynagas LNG Partners LP engages in the provision of seaborne transportation services. It owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, which are employed to energy companies under multi-year charters. The company was founded on May 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.