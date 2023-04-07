Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $13.70

Shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$13.70 and last traded at C$13.70, with a volume of 122631 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$14.24.

D.UN has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bankshares increased their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$19.50 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$18.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.68. The stock has a market cap of C$630.39 million, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.06.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

