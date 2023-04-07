Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Rating Reiterated by TD Cowen

TD Cowen reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $320.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

DPZ has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $330.00 to $315.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $351.00 to $334.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $360.04.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of DPZ opened at $330.58 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $329.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $340.37. Domino’s Pizza has a 12 month low of $291.00 and a 12 month high of $426.44. The company has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.79.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.51. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Domino’s Pizza

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 136 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.