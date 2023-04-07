Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $8.40 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $8.50. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DSEY. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Diversey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Diversey from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $8.40 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Diversey from $7.70 to $6.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Diversey in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Diversey from $6.00 to $8.40 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.01.

Shares of DSEY opened at $8.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.62. Diversey has a twelve month low of $3.95 and a twelve month high of $10.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 2.15.

Diversey ( NASDAQ:DSEY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $701.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.41 million. Diversey had a positive return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 6.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Diversey will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Diversey by 3.8% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 771,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,088,000 after purchasing an additional 28,101 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Diversey by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 313,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 104,617 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Diversey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $925,000. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Diversey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Diversey by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,569,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,488,000 after purchasing an additional 12,742 shares during the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

