DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $144.21

DFS Furniture plc (LON:DFS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 144.21 ($1.79) and traded as low as GBX 132.20 ($1.64). DFS Furniture shares last traded at GBX 132.20 ($1.64), with a volume of 46,044 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of DFS Furniture in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 143.76 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 140.05. The firm has a market cap of £304.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,024.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.61, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.35.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 1.13%. DFS Furniture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,846.15%.

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails upholstered furniture in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company retails sofas under the DFS and Sofology brands. It also engages in the contract logistics business. It operates a network of 118 DFS showrooms and 55 Sofology stores.

