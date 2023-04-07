Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Cancom (OTCMKTS:CCCMF) to Hold

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Cancom (OTCMKTS:CCCMF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Cancom Price Performance

Shares of CCCMF stock opened at $29.45 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.96. Cancom has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $29.45.

Cancom Company Profile

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, offers information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

