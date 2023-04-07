Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Cancom (OTCMKTS:CCCMF) to Hold

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Cancom (OTCMKTS:CCCMF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Cancom Price Performance
Shares of CCCMF stock opened at $29.45 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.96. Cancom has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $29.45.
Cancom Company Profile
