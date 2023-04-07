Decentraland Trading Up 3.8% Over Last 7 Days (MANA)

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Decentraland has a market cap of $1.12 billion and approximately $89.69 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentraland token can currently be purchased for about $0.60 or 0.00002145 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Decentraland has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decentraland Token Profile

Decentraland’s genesis date was August 8th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,193,539,027 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,855,084,192 tokens. The official message board for Decentraland is forum.decentraland.org. The Reddit community for Decentraland is https://reddit.com/r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentraland’s official website is decentraland.org. Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Decentraland

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland (MANA) is a digital asset token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It is used to purchase, sell, and trade virtual land and associated property in Decentraland, a decentralized virtual world built on the Ethereum blockchain. This virtual world is composed of parcels of land that are permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. MANA can be used to purchase land parcels, build virtual reality applications, and engage in other activities within the Decentraland virtual world.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentraland should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentraland using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

