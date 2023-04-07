DA Davidson Weighs in on Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report issued on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.79 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.84. The consensus estimate for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.82 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s FY2024 earnings at $2.89 EPS.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PPBI. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Price Performance

PPBI stock opened at $23.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.33 and a 1 year high of $37.50.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $238.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacific Premier Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PPBI. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the third quarter worth $1,839,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 29.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Pacific Premier Bancorp

In other news, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total value of $634,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 153,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,133,243.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.