Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Price Target Cut to $61.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Cytokinetics from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Mizuho assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Cytokinetics from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Sunday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $56.21.

NASDAQ CYTK opened at $36.42 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 0.80. Cytokinetics has a 52 week low of $32.96 and a 52 week high of $55.80.

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 1,401.63% and a negative net margin of 410.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics will post -4.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total value of $161,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,337,156.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total value of $161,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,337,156.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $438,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,459,082.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,738 shares of company stock valued at $2,556,804. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYTK. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,569,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $705,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,696 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,991,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $484,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,114 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,504,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $176,971,000 after purchasing an additional 307,394 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in Cytokinetics by 0.5% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,574,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,720,000 after acquiring an additional 13,016 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cytokinetics by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,657,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,962,000 after purchasing an additional 66,392 shares during the last quarter.

Cytokinetics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for people with debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The firm is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

