Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Price Target Lowered to $123.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $123.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a buy rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $138.07.

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $103.20 on Thursday. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a fifty-two week low of $95.75 and a fifty-two week high of $160.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.88.

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.16. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is presently 39.46%.

In other news, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl purchased 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $108.28 per share, for a total transaction of $75,796.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 16,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,763,989.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Phillip D. Green bought 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,605.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,729 shares in the company, valued at $12,228,964.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl bought 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $108.28 per share, for a total transaction of $75,796.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 16,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,763,989.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 16,700 shares of company stock worth $1,789,751. 2.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFR. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 39.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,408,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,382,000 after acquiring an additional 676,467 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,228,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 237.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 728,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,310,000 after buying an additional 512,856 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,224,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $558,590,000 after buying an additional 419,766 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,412,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $715,641,000 after buying an additional 368,866 shares during the period. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors segments. The Banking segment operates commercial and consumer banking services. The Frost Wealth Advisors segment includes fee-based services within private trust, retirement services, and financial management services.

