CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $55.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

CUBE has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded CubeSmart from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on CubeSmart from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on CubeSmart in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CubeSmart in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CubeSmart has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.17.

NYSE CUBE opened at $47.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.52. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $36.82 and a 12 month high of $54.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.94%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 669.3% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 452.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

