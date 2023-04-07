CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $55.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
CUBE has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded CubeSmart from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on CubeSmart from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on CubeSmart in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CubeSmart in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CubeSmart has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.17.
CubeSmart Trading Up 0.5 %
NYSE CUBE opened at $47.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.52. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $36.82 and a 12 month high of $54.95.
CubeSmart Announces Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 669.3% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 452.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CubeSmart Company Profile
CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CubeSmart (CUBE)
- Hypercharge Networks: Up Triple Digits, But What’s The Big Deal?
- 3 Reasons Why Apple’s 30% Rally Has Legs
- 3 Reasons to Pick First Citizens Instead of First Republic Bank
- 3 April Earnings Plays for Bullish Swing Traders
- Is Constellation Brands Star About To Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.