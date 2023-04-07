Cronos (CRO) Price Reaches $0.0689

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Cronos has a market cap of $1.74 billion and approximately $13.34 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cronos has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. One Cronos token can currently be bought for $0.0689 or 0.00000246 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00064259 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00039746 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000232 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00007090 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00017379 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001247 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Cronos Token Profile

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

