Critical Survey: Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) and Qiagen (NASDAQ:QGEN)

Ginkgo Bioworks and Qiagen are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Ginkgo Bioworks and Qiagen, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ginkgo Bioworks 1 1 3 0 2.40 Qiagen 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ginkgo Bioworks presently has a consensus price target of $4.39, suggesting a potential upside of 225.31%. Given Ginkgo Bioworks’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Ginkgo Bioworks is more favorable than Qiagen.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ginkgo Bioworks $477.71 million 5.86 -$2.10 billion ($1.29) -1.05 Qiagen $2.14 billion 4.89 $423.21 million $1.84 24.99

This table compares Ginkgo Bioworks and Qiagen’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Qiagen has higher revenue and earnings than Ginkgo Bioworks. Ginkgo Bioworks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Qiagen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Ginkgo Bioworks and Qiagen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ginkgo Bioworks -440.63% -92.27% -69.32% Qiagen 19.76% 16.45% 8.71%

Risk and Volatility

Ginkgo Bioworks has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qiagen has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.8% of Ginkgo Bioworks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.6% of Qiagen shares are held by institutional investors. 17.5% of Ginkgo Bioworks shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of Qiagen shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Qiagen beats Ginkgo Bioworks on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks has a partnership with Selecta Biosciences, Inc. to develop ImmTOR technology platform. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Qiagen

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis. Its bioinformatics software and knowledge bases interpret data to report relevant, actionable insights. The company was founded by Detlev H. Riesner and Metin Colpan on April 29, 1996, and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

