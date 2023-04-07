Credit Suisse Group Downgrades LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $205.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $245.00.

LPLA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on LPL Financial from $259.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $250.50.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPL Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $190.72 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $227.32 and its 200 day moving average is $229.46. The stock has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.90. LPL Financial has a 52-week low of $165.47 and a 52-week high of $271.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

LPL Financial Increases Dividend

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 48.38% and a net margin of 9.83%. Sell-side analysts predict that LPL Financial will post 19.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This is an increase from LPL Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.52%.

Insider Transactions at LPL Financial

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 38,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.20, for a total value of $9,464,912.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,132,440.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other LPL Financial news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total transaction of $4,979,833.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,213.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 38,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.20, for a total transaction of $9,464,912.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,132,440.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,693 shares of company stock valued at $22,341,455 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LPL Financial

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in LPL Financial by 218,199.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,191,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,577,580,000 after acquiring an additional 95,148,049 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $217,799,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 56.1% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,394,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,336,000 after purchasing an additional 860,943 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,183,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,609,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,981,000 after buying an additional 362,953 shares during the period. 94.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPL Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.