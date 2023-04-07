Cormark Trims NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Target Price to C$13.00

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Cormark from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC cut their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$13.75 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$11.50.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Stock Performance

TSE NWH.UN opened at C$8.19 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$9.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.92. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 52-week low of C$8.02 and a 52-week high of C$13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.62, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.84.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Company Profile

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

