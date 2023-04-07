Cormark Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) – Research analysts at Cormark lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 4th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.84 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on HBM. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. TD Securities dropped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. CSFB dropped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$9.65.

Shares of HBM opened at C$6.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.87 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.74. Hudbay Minerals has a 12-month low of C$4.07 and a 12-month high of C$9.80.

The business also recently declared a 1 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 0.14%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.41%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

