Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $23.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $25.00.

CRBG has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Corebridge Financial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Corebridge Financial from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.27.

Corebridge Financial Trading Up 1.7 %

CRBG opened at $15.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. Corebridge Financial has a 1-year low of $14.01 and a 1-year high of $23.50.

Corebridge Financial Announces Dividend

Corebridge Financial ( NYSE:CRBG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corebridge Financial will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corebridge Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Corebridge Financial in the third quarter valued at $4,923,000. Salzhauer Michael acquired a new position in Corebridge Financial in the third quarter valued at $295,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Corebridge Financial in the third quarter valued at $291,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Corebridge Financial in the third quarter valued at $8,368,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Corebridge Financial in the third quarter valued at $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.16% of the company’s stock.

About Corebridge Financial

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

