Computacenter (LON:CCC) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Computacenter (LON:CCC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 2,850 ($35.39) price target on the stock.

Computacenter Stock Performance

Shares of LON:CCC opened at GBX 2,192 ($27.22) on Monday. Computacenter has a twelve month low of GBX 1,780 ($22.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,928 ($36.36). The firm has a market cap of £2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 1,378.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,182.56 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,032.72.

Computacenter Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a GBX 45.80 ($0.57) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from Computacenter’s previous dividend of $22.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Computacenter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,276.73%.

Computacenter Company Profile

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and operations services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, North America, and internationally. The company offers workplace solutions, including endpoint management, field and lifecycle, virtual desktop, managed print, service desk and remote support, application, collaboration management, and experience management services, as well as device as a service; applications and data solutions, including software development, software lifecycle management, cloud and application support, application migration, data and analytics, user experience, and process automation services; cloud and data center solutions, which include data center, cloud platform, marketplace software sourcing, private cloud, enterprise cloud, finops, data center deployment, cloud optimization, application migration, infrastructure and cloud managed, and application platform services.

