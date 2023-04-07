Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TCFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Community Financial from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Community Financial in a report on Monday, December 5th.

NASDAQ TCFC opened at $32.67 on Monday. Community Financial has a 12 month low of $32.52 and a 12 month high of $41.93. The stock has a market cap of $184.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Community Financial ( NASDAQ:TCFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. Community Financial had a net margin of 31.78% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The company had revenue of $22.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.06 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Community Financial will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th. Community Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Community Financial by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Jacobs Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Community Financial during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Community Financial during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Community Financial by 14.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Community Financial during the fourth quarter worth $420,000. 36.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Community Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers loans and investments. The firm through its subsidiary, provides demand, savings and time deposits and commercial and residential mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgages, and commercial equipment loans.

