Civista Bancshares, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.10 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now expects that the bank will post earnings of $3.10 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.25. The consensus estimate for Civista Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.17 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Civista Bancshares’ FY2024 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

CIVB has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Civista Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.20.

Civista Bancshares Trading Down 1.1 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ:CIVB opened at $16.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.51. Civista Bancshares has a one year low of $16.25 and a one year high of $24.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.83 million, a PE ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.77.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 5.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 11,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 147,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. 49.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Civista Bancshares

In related news, Director Julie A. Mattlin purchased 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.82 per share, with a total value of $28,366.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,567 shares in the company, valued at $186,931.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Gerald B. Wurm purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.80 per share, with a total value of $35,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,573 shares in the company, valued at $739,999.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Julie A. Mattlin purchased 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.82 per share, for a total transaction of $28,366.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,567 shares in the company, valued at $186,931.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,300 shares of company stock worth $81,516. Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Civista Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Civista Bancshares’s payout ratio is 21.62%.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company engaged in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

