Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI)

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on AESI. Barclays started coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Monday. They set a strong-buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.50.

AESI stock opened at $17.61 on Monday. Atlas Energy Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $15.06 and a fifty-two week high of $18.20.

In other Atlas Energy Solutions news, Director Douglas G. Rogers acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Ben M. Brigham acquired 280,000 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,040,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,040,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Douglas G. Rogers bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $54,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc is a provider of proppant and logistics services to customers engaged in the oil and natural gas industry principally within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

