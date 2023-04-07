Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI)

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on AESI. Barclays started coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Monday. They set a strong-buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.50.
Atlas Energy Solutions Stock Performance
AESI stock opened at $17.61 on Monday. Atlas Energy Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $15.06 and a fifty-two week high of $18.20.
Insider Buying and Selling
Atlas Energy Solutions Company Profile
Atlas Energy Solutions Inc is a provider of proppant and logistics services to customers engaged in the oil and natural gas industry principally within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.
