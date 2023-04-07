Citigroup Cuts Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Price Target to $20.00

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Virtu Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Virtu Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Virtu Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Virtu Financial has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.38.

NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $18.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.54. Virtu Financial has a 52 week low of $16.26 and a 52 week high of $37.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.15). Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $274.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.94 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Virtu Financial will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIRT. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Virtu Financial by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its position in Virtu Financial by 3.5% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 20,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 128.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 29,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 50.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in the buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

