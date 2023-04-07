Citigroup Boosts iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Price Target to $130.00

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised iRhythm Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $167.00 to $153.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, iRhythm Technologies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $152.50.

iRhythm Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

IRTC stock opened at $124.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.37. iRhythm Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $85.74 and a fifty-two week high of $164.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.24. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.03 and a beta of 1.42.

Insider Activity at iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.04). iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 35.85% and a negative net margin of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $112.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.62 million. On average, research analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 1,726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $203,391.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,759 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,803,040.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,337 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,417,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,317 shares of company stock valued at $1,831,058. 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of iRhythm Technologies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the third quarter worth $49,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 92.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc is a digital healthcare company, which engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services. It also provides solutions that detect, predict, and prevent disease. The company was founded by Uday N.

