Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Director Sells $21,261.24 in Stock

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) Director Mahesh Krishnan sold 924 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $21,261.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,275 shares in the company, valued at $29,337.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Chinook Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ:KDNY opened at $22.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.79. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.41 and a 1 year high of $27.44.
Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $5.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,065.68% and a negative return on equity of 40.61%. Chinook Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 90.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.19 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chinook Therapeutics
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KDNY shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Chinook Therapeutics from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Chinook Therapeutics from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Chinook Therapeutics from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Chinook Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.
About Chinook Therapeutics
Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.
Featured Stories
