Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Director Sells $21,261.24 in Stock

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) Director Mahesh Krishnan sold 924 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $21,261.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,275 shares in the company, valued at $29,337.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Chinook Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:KDNY opened at $22.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.79. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.41 and a 1 year high of $27.44.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $5.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,065.68% and a negative return on equity of 40.61%. Chinook Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 90.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chinook Therapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 26,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 62,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KDNY shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Chinook Therapeutics from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Chinook Therapeutics from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Chinook Therapeutics from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Chinook Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

About Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

