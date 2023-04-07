Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) Major Shareholder Credit Advisors Ll Perceptive Acquires 195,938 Shares

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) major shareholder Credit Advisors Ll Perceptive purchased 195,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.44 per share, for a total transaction of $86,212.72. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,868,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,184. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Thursday, April 6th, Credit Advisors Ll Perceptive acquired 339,000 shares of Chembio Diagnostics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.44 per share, for a total transaction of $149,160.00.

Chembio Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of Chembio Diagnostics stock opened at $0.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.35. Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $1.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chembio Diagnostics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chembio Diagnostics by 41.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,562,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 457,450 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Chembio Diagnostics by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 136,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 22,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics during the first quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Chembio Diagnostics by 98.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 69,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 34,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chembio Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Chembio Diagnostics Company Profile

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and licensing of rapid medical tests. It offers rapid point-of-care tests for infectious, tropical and fever, and respiratory diseases, handheld analyzers, and veterinary products. The firm distributes its products to hospitals and clinics, physician offices, clinical laboratories, public health organizations, government agencies, and consumers.

Featured Stories

