Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) Major Shareholder Credit Advisors Ll Perceptive Acquires 195,938 Shares

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) major shareholder Credit Advisors Ll Perceptive purchased 195,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.44 per share, for a total transaction of $86,212.72. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,868,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,184. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Credit Advisors Ll Perceptive also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, April 6th, Credit Advisors Ll Perceptive acquired 339,000 shares of Chembio Diagnostics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.44 per share, for a total transaction of $149,160.00.
Chembio Diagnostics Stock Performance
Shares of Chembio Diagnostics stock opened at $0.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.35. Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $1.24.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chembio Diagnostics
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chembio Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Chembio Diagnostics Company Profile
Chembio Diagnostics, Inc engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and licensing of rapid medical tests. It offers rapid point-of-care tests for infectious, tropical and fever, and respiratory diseases, handheld analyzers, and veterinary products. The firm distributes its products to hospitals and clinics, physician offices, clinical laboratories, public health organizations, government agencies, and consumers.
