Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $25.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $21.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Certara from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Certara from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Certara from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.71.

CERT stock opened at $23.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 255.70, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Certara has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $24.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.00.

Certara ( NASDAQ:CERT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Certara had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $86.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Certara will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Certara during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Certara by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Certara during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Certara by 135.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Certara during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

