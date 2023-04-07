Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Price Performance

EBR traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $6.51. 574,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,560,227. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.85. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.78. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a one year low of $5.67 and a one year high of $10.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Institutional Trading of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 127.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 58,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 32,935 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 15,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the Generation and Transmission segments. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil.

Featured Stories

