Celo Dollar (CUSD) Price Up 0.3% Over Last Week

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One Celo Dollar token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003553 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Celo Dollar has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Celo Dollar has a total market capitalization of $40.87 million and $2.18 million worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Celo Dollar Profile

Celo Dollar was first traded on June 28th, 2020. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,959,507 tokens. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “cUSD (Celo Dollars) are a stable asset that follows the US Dollar. With cUSD, users can share money faster, cheaper, and more easily on their mobile phones.

***The official Celo Dollar ticker is “CUSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

