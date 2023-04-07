CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Shares of CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM – Get Rating) fell 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.24 and last traded at $2.26. 51,020 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 127,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of CEL-SCI in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Get CEL-SCI alerts:

CEL-SCI Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $98.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a current ratio of 7.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CEL-SCI ( NYSEAMERICAN:CVM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that CEL-SCI Co. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVM. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in CEL-SCI during the first quarter worth $3,037,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in CEL-SCI by 212.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 572,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 389,513 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in CEL-SCI by 400.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 343,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 274,854 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in CEL-SCI by 353.3% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 277,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 216,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CEL-SCI during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.75% of the company’s stock.

CEL-SCI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CEL-SCI Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of investigational immunotherapy products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Multikine and Ligand Epitope Presentation System (LEAPS). Multikine is an investigational immunotherapy for the potential treatment of head and neck cancers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CEL-SCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEL-SCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.