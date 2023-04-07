CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Senior Officer Kamal Chandrakant Kotecha Sells 200 Shares of Stock

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Rating) Senior Officer Kamal Chandrakant Kotecha sold 200 shares of CCL Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.84, for a total value of C$13,168.00.

TSE CCL.B opened at C$67.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$64.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$62.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.37, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.31. CCL Industries Inc. has a one year low of C$53.36 and a one year high of C$69.38. The firm has a market cap of C$11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.61.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CCL.B. TD Securities lifted their price objective on CCL Industries from C$72.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$73.00 to C$71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$74.63.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

