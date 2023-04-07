Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO)

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Fortress Biotech’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.91) EPS.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Fortress Biotech from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortress Biotech has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6.00.
Fortress Biotech Stock Performance
NASDAQ:FBIO opened at $0.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Fortress Biotech has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.00.
Fortress Biotech Company Profile
Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.
