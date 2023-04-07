Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO)

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Fortress Biotech’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.91) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Fortress Biotech from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortress Biotech has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Fortress Biotech Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FBIO opened at $0.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Fortress Biotech has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10,620 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 495.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 32,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 15,657 shares during the last quarter. 27.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.

