Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Price Target to $1.30

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $4.00 to $1.30 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
ONCT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock. HC Wainwright cut shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer cut shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Brookline Capital Management restated a buy rating on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oncternal Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.77.
Oncternal Therapeutics Trading Down 9.7 %
NASDAQ ONCT opened at $0.28 on Tuesday. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $1.87. The stock has a market cap of $16.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.97.
About Oncternal Therapeutics
Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Zilovertamab, ONCT-216, ONCT-808 and ONCT-534. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in September 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
