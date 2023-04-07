Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Price Target to $1.30

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $4.00 to $1.30 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ONCT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock. HC Wainwright cut shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer cut shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Brookline Capital Management restated a buy rating on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oncternal Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.77.

NASDAQ ONCT opened at $0.28 on Tuesday. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $1.87. The stock has a market cap of $16.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.97.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 2.4% in the second quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 455,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 44.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 543,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 167,268 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $585,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 136.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 356,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 205,312 shares in the last quarter. 16.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Zilovertamab, ONCT-216, ONCT-808 and ONCT-534. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in September 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

