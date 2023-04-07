Camber Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) Shares Down 0.6%

Shares of Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI – Get Rating) were down 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.46 and last traded at $1.53. Approximately 490,982 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 1,448,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.54.

Camber Energy Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.30.

Get Camber Energy alerts:

Institutional Trading of Camber Energy

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEI. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Camber Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camber Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camber Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $400,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camber Energy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Camber Energy in the third quarter worth about $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

Camber Energy Company Profile

Camber Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, development, and sale of crude oil and natural gas from various known productive geological formations. Its operations mainly focus on Central Oklahoma, South, and West Texas. Camber Energy was founded by William A.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Camber Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camber Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.