Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Insider Sells $6,271,200.00 in Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) insider Lip Bu Tan sold 30,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.04, for a total value of $6,271,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 838,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,183,881.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Lip Bu Tan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 16th, Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.09, for a total value of $8,758,825.00.

On Tuesday, February 28th, Lip Bu Tan sold 30,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.07, for a total transaction of $5,822,100.00.

On Thursday, February 16th, Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $8,298,975.00.

On Tuesday, January 31st, Lip Bu Tan sold 30,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total value of $5,475,900.00.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.39, for a total transaction of $7,369,075.00.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $208.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $56.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.07. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.32 and a fifty-two week high of $214.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $197.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.54.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The company had revenue of $899.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.55.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

