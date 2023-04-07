Cabaletta Bio’s (CABA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $4.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cabaletta Bio from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Cabaletta Bio currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.17.

Get Cabaletta Bio alerts:

Cabaletta Bio Price Performance

Shares of CABA opened at $7.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $246.33 million, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 2.53. Cabaletta Bio has a one year low of $0.59 and a one year high of $12.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Cabaletta Bio

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CABA. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 239.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 259.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,596 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 81.6% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,648 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Cabaletta Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cabaletta Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabaletta Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.