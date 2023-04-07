Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Upgraded at Loop Capital

Loop Capital upgraded shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $225.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $220.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group cut Burlington Stores from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $219.00 to $233.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $232.07.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

Shares of BURL opened at $193.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $215.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.25. Burlington Stores has a one year low of $106.47 and a one year high of $239.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total transaction of $9,876,667.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,556,536.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total value of $106,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,768.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total value of $9,876,667.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,556,536.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Burlington Stores

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 58.2% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. It operates through the following segments: Ladies Apparel, Accessories and Shoes, Home, Mens Apparel, Kids Apparel and Baby, and Outerwear.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.