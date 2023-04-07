BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) SVP Purchases $152,581.08 in Stock

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) SVP Matthew J. Gould acquired 8,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.74 per share, with a total value of $152,581.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,369,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,138,601.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of BRT stock opened at $18.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $359.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.42. BRT Apartments Corp. has a 12-month low of $18.07 and a 12-month high of $25.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. BRT Apartments’s payout ratio is currently 36.90%.
A number of research firms have weighed in on BRT. TheStreet cut BRT Apartments from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of BRT Apartments in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com raised BRT Apartments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their target price on BRT Apartments from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.
BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, and holding interests in joint ventures that own and operate multi-family properties. The company was founded in June 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.
