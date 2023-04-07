BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) SVP Purchases $152,581.08 in Stock

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) SVP Matthew J. Gould acquired 8,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.74 per share, with a total value of $152,581.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,369,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,138,601.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

BRT Apartments Stock Performance

Shares of BRT stock opened at $18.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $359.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.42. BRT Apartments Corp. has a 12-month low of $18.07 and a 12-month high of $25.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

BRT Apartments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. BRT Apartments’s payout ratio is currently 36.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRT Apartments

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in BRT Apartments by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in BRT Apartments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in BRT Apartments by 166.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in BRT Apartments by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in BRT Apartments by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. 29.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BRT. TheStreet cut BRT Apartments from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of BRT Apartments in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com raised BRT Apartments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their target price on BRT Apartments from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

About BRT Apartments

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, and holding interests in joint ventures that own and operate multi-family properties. The company was founded in June 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

